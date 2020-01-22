Hartford Yard Goats Game Tickets Go on Sale Soon

Individual game tickets to see the Hartford Yard Goats will be going on sale soon.

Tickets for the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club will go on sale for all home games on Friday, Feb. 7.

Fans can buy tickets in person only, beginning at 10 a.m. at the box office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park and the first 50 fans to buy tickets in person will receive a $25 Dunkin’ gift card. Tickets can be ordered over the phone beginning at noon and online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

The home opener will be on Thursday, April 9, 7:10 p.m. and the Hartford Yard Goats will host the Portland Sea Dogs, a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Yard Goats will play 70 home games at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in 2020.

“We are excited to announce that individual game tickets will be available for fans on February 7th, the earliest we’ve had them on sale,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said in a statement. “We’ve put a strong emphasis on promotions this year, and creating even more of a circus atmosphere, and can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve cooked up.”

Yard Goats season tickets, 18-game plans, group and hospitality tickets and luxury suites are now on sale for by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.