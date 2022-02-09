Hartford Yard Goats

Hartford Yard Goats Tickets Go on Sale Next Week

Individual game tickets for the Hartford Yard Goats will be going on sale next week.

The ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628.

All tickets will be delivered digitally.

The box office is open from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening Day is Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. 

This is just the second time that the Yard Goats have opened the season in Hartford, according to the Yard Goats.

Hartford Yard Goats
