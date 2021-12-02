Hartford Yard Goats Win 2021 Double-A Bob Freitas Award

The Hartford Yard Goats have been honored with a prestigious award.

The team said Baseball America notified them that the Hartford Yard Goats baseball organization has been named the winner of the Double-A Bob Freitas Award in 2021.

This is the first time that the Yard Goats have been chosen.

The team said the award recognizes the top franchises for their community involvement, long-term business success and consistent operational excellence.

“This is a tremendous honor for Baseball America to recognize the Yard Goats,” Tim Restall, president of the baseball club, said in a statement. “We take great pride in our community and have always felt that we can be so much more than just a baseball team. We share this award with our passionate fan base, partners, and season ticket holders.”

“The Freitas Award is our chance to honor the entire operation of a minor league baseball team from the owner and general manager to the ticket taker and clubhouse manager,” Baseball America editor-in-chief J.J. Cooper said in a statement. “Hartford has continually impressed by doing everything at a top-notch level, from stadium operations and fan experience to their MiLB.tv broadcast, which ranked No. 1 in 2019.”