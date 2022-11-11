Hartford's HoopWave Showcase Creating Opportunity Through Basketball

Over 150 of the state's top basketball players representing over 30 schools from Connecticut and beyond gathered at Weaver High School on Friday to compete in the Sixth Annual HoopWave Veteran’s Day Showcase.

The day included athletes from both the middle school and high school levels, and since its beginning, the program has served to promote youth development.

“I’m just really thankful because without this, I don’t know where I would be,” said CJ Wilson, former HoopWave player and current Southern Connecticut State University student.

Wilson grew up through Hartford’s HoopWave program, first, as one of the top young players in Connecticut.

“I really just used to come and just play because I love playing the game of basketball,” Wilson said.

Now, in the sixth running of the HoopWave Showcase, Wilson returned as a coach, and with a different perspective from his days on the court.

“As I got older, I started to realize the crowd, the City of Hartford just coming out, supporting everybody. The love of the community is just great,” Wilson said.

To those between the lines, getting an invite is an opportunity to compete against the state’s best in front of college and prep school scouts.

“My goal being here is to be MVP, obviously, and to show off my talents,” said St. Bernard’s junior Amare Marshall.

Yet from its origins, HoopWave has been run with a deeper goal in mind.

“Two groups in our neighborhood in Hartford that were rivalry against each other. We brought them into a basement of a church and out of that meeting came this movement,” said HoopWave Chief Visionary Officer Dean Jones.

It’s a movement that uses basketball as a vehicle for development.

“Every hour that you spend in the basketball gym is an hour away from risk factors,” said HoopWave co-founder Nick Lebron.

The program, which extends beyond just a showcase, helps parents like Bruce Montey Jr. give their young hoopers the best chance to succeed.

“As far as what’s going on today with HoopWave, I think it’s amazing what they’re providing to the community and to the children,” Montey Jr. said.