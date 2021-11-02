Raiders' Henry Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death following a fatal car accident that killed one victim in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The LVMPD said that Ruggs III, 22, remained on the scene after the accident and showed signs of impairment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

Vegas police confirmed Ruggs was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The department confirmed the accident result in the death of a single victim, who remains unidentified at this time. The victim was driving a Toyota Rav4 which Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette rear-ended.

Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. (2/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

First responders the scene reported the Toyota was in flames.

#BREAKING:

On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

A league spokesman called the crash a "horrific tragedy" on Tuesday afternoon.

NFL spokesman on Henry Ruggs:



“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2021

The Raiders posted a statement on Twitter with similar sentiments toward the victim and the victim's family. The statement that the team was gathering information would not comment further on Ruggs' status.

This is a developing story that will be updated.