Here Are Patriots' New Jersey Numbers for 2021 NFL Season

Here are Patriots' new jersey numbers for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The New England Patriots will have many players taking advantage of the NFL's new jersey number rule in 2021.

Much to Tom Brady's chagrin, offensive skill position players and defensive backs will be able to wear Nos. 1 through 49 and 80 through 89, and linebackers can wear Nos. 1 through 59 and 90 through 99. The Patriots on Monday revealed the full list of players who will have new jersey numbers next season.

Some of the notable changes include defensive back Jalen Mills (2), linebacker Matt Judon (9), safety Kyle Dugger (23), tight end Hunter Henry (85), and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13). Check out all of the number changes below:

New veteran jersey numbers dropping 𝙣 𝙤 𝙬 💿



Full roster: https://t.co/KUhltKGOjc pic.twitter.com/jr248GmCas — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 24, 2021

Those will take some getting used to.

Bill Belichick reportedly isn't a fan of the rule change. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Patriots head coach was among those who voted against it.

Patriots rookies have not yet been assigned their official numbers, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.