Here's a Look at the NBA's All-Time 3-Point List

There's a new player atop the NBA's all-time 3-point list.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry passed Ray Allen for the most made 3-pointers in NBA history on Tuesday night.

Curry entered the Dubs' game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden needing two 3s to pass Allen's record mark of 2,973, and he got the job done early in the first quarter.

STEPH CURRY BREAKS RAY ALLEN’S RECORD FOR MOST CAREER 3-POINTERS pic.twitter.com/BYhTe1I5dY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

The new 3-point king finished the night with five triples, giving him 2,977 for his career.

Curry will soon become the first player to ever reach the 3,000 3-pointer milestone and who knows just how high his career tally will end up being when it's all said and done. The three-time NBA champ is showing no signs of slowing down at age 33, as he's right at the forefront of the MVP race.

Who's made the most 3-pointers in NBA history?

With Curry now in the lead, here's an updated look at the top 10 3-point shooters of all time (active players in bold):