It’s time to grab your fanciest hat, sip a mint julep and get ready for the fastest two minutes in sports.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is rapidly approaching. Twenty of the world’s fastest horses will gallop across the track at Churchill Downs with a garland of roses and the title of Kentucky Derby champion up for grabs.

Before the bugle blares and the top race gets underway, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is an annual horse race, typically held the first week of May. The race is 1.25 miles, typically lasts about two minutes and is the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The 2023 Derby is the 149th iteration and will feature 14 races throughout the day.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is held annually at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The venue can accommodate more than 150,000 people on Derby Day.

What is the schedule for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday, May 5, ahead of Derby Day.

On Saturday, the post time for the first race is 10:30 a.m. ET with a full slate of action ahead of the main event at 6:57 p.m.

The full Derby Day schedule is available here.

How do I watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

NBC will begin its Derby Day broadcast at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday with coverage of the early races leading up to the Triple Crown race. Derby Day coverage can also be viewed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

USA Network and Peacock will also have coverage of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Which horses are racing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Here are the post positions for every participant in the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

Hit Show Verifying Two Phil’s Confidence Game Tapit Trace Kingsbarns Reincarnate Mage Skinner Practical Move Disarm Jace’s Road Sun Thunder Angel of Empire Forte Raise Cain Derma Sotogake (Japan) Rocket Can Lord Miles Continuar (Japan)

What is the prize money for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The total purse for the Kentucky Derby is $3 million with $1.86 allotted for the winner, $600,000 for second place and $300,000 for third place.