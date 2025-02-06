Here's who the bowl-winning Huskies will play in the 2025 college football season

The 2024 season ended on a high note, as UConn secured its first winning season since 2010, and first bowl game win since 2009.

Now, the Huskies have revealed their schedule for the 2025 season, which begins in August.

This season was supposed to feature a big matchup with the National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, but a "mutual agreement" last year led to the game's cancelation and an open spot on the schedule.

Now, UConn says their opponent lineup has been solidified. Here's a look at their matchups for the upcoming FBS season:

Aug. 30 vs. Central Connecticut State

Sept. 6 at Syracuse - The Huskies are on an 0-5 streak when meeting their former Big East rival and haven't secured a win since 2011.

Sept. 13 at Delaware

Sept. 20 vs. Ball State - In their only previous meeting (2022), the Cardinals won 25-21

Sept. 27 at Buffalo

Oct. 4 vs. FIU

Oct. 18 at Boston College

Oct. 25 at Rice - Houston, Texas will be UConn's only game played outside the Eastern Time Zone

Nov. 1 vs. UAB - The first of three straight home games for the Huskies

Nov. 8 vs. Duke

Nov. 15 vs. Air Force

Nov. 22 at Florida Atlantic

Home games will be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, and head coach Jim Mora is expected to be back at the helm following their 2024 Fenway Bowl victory.