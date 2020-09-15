High School Football Players, College Coaches Navigate Recruiting Without a Season

High school football players and coaches are still waiting to see is they’ll get to play football this fall or spring. But those young athletes aren’t the only ones in a holding pattern, especially when it comes to college recruiting.

“We're all about in person, face to face, how many times can we get around the kid,” said CCSU football coach Ryan McCarthy. “And obviously we've lost that.”

High school players have held protests. State leaders have been debating. McCarthy is just waiting.

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Capitol calling for a fall high school football season.

“For us we're just going to sit back and see how the whole thing plays out,” said McCarthy.

With no chance to hold in-person camps in the spring and now the prospect of no football this fall, McCarthy has yet to take any commits for his 2021 class.

“I want to make sure we see these kids play football before we make a decision on taking a kid on a scholarship,” said McCarthy.

He and high school coaches are on the same page. Danbury High School football head coach Augustine Tieri has been trying to simulate a combine by posting videos of his players skill work on social media.

“Twitter has been definitely the platform to be able to get that exposure and to interact with the coaches and get them the film but now more than ever, because of what's going on, I feel like that is so saturated and there's so much film out there,” said Tieri.

So how can players get noticed? Especially as other states start playing while Connecticut waits, at least for McCarthy, he has a reason to wait, too.

“We're going to always start in state,” said McCarthy. “So we're going to go off junior tape, that's the most recent thing we have, maybe some personal workouts but, you got to go with your gut. You're going to have to take a class and I'm going to go with the people I trust...Other than that, everything is bizarre and unique right now.”