High School Football State Championships

Maloney defeated Windsor 35-21 to win its first state title in program history. Josh Boganski scored four touchdowns and racked up 244 rushing yards in the win.

"This was our goal for the whole year and we finally accomplished it, so it feels really, really, really good," said Boganski.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"A lot of people thought I was crazy I was going to Maloney and we wouldn't make the playoffs, we wouldn't make it to a state championship let alone win a state championship," said Maloney head coach Kevin Frederick. "We proved them all wrong today and Maloney is one of the best teams in the state."

"We needed the respect," said Maloney senior quarterback Angel Arce. "We felt like we deserved it and we got it. We put a statement in this game."

NBC Connecticut

In Class M, Killingly beat Rockville 28-14 to earn its first state title since 2017.

"This is the best feeling of my life by far," said Killingly senior Jack Sharpe. "To come out here and to do it on this field, I don't even know what to say."

"We showed it's possible for a small town from Windham County to come out and win two state titles in the last four years," said Killingly head coach Chad Neal.

NBC Connecticut

Cromwell/Portland knocked off Bloomfield 21-6 in a battle of undefeated teams. The Panthers won the Class S championship, earning their first state title since 2008.

"It's unbelievable man," said Cromwell/Portland senior Teddy Williams. "You would have never thought of a 180 like this."

"This is a dream come true," added Cromwell/Portland senior Cole Brisson. "I've always been dreaming of this moment. It's so awesome."

"This is a product of just relentless pursuit of being the best you can be," said Cromwell/Portland head coach Randell Bennett.

In Class LL, Darien beat Fairfield Prep 42-7. The Blue Wave won their first state title since 2017 and fourth since 2015.