High School Football State Semifinals

Cromwell-Portland beat Ansonia 46-7 in the Class S semifinals. The Panthers advance to the title game against Bloomfield after the Warhawks defeated New Fairfield 22-14.

In Class M, Killingly knocked off Branford 13-12 and Rockville edged Torrington 42-12. The Rams will be making their first appearance in the title game since 1995.

Maloney beat Masuk 56-14 in Class L. The Spartans will take on Windsor in the championship game following the Warriors' 35-31 victory over St. Joseph.

In Class LL, Darien defeated New Canaan 24-10 and Fairfield Prep took down Shelton 24-3.