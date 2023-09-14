football

High school football week 2 – Sept. 14, 2023

By Matt Finkel

NBC Connecticut

Week two of the high school football season is off to a good start.

Cheshire edged Shelton 21-14 in overtime. Matt Jeffrey scored the game-winning touchdown for the Rams.

Branford beat Amity 37-14 behind a pick six from Jelani Lomotey.

Maloney shut out Newington 37-0. Ethan Nedinsky and Donte Kelly connected for a fantastic catch as the Spartans rolled past the Nor'easters.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Berlin defeated Simsbury 33-7. The Lavender brothers scored touchdowns for the Redcoats.

The high school football season officially got underway Thursday in Connecticut.

This article tagged under:

footballsports
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us