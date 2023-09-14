High school football week 2 – Sept. 14, 2023

Week two of the high school football season is off to a good start.

Cheshire edged Shelton 21-14 in overtime. Matt Jeffrey scored the game-winning touchdown for the Rams.

Branford beat Amity 37-14 behind a pick six from Jelani Lomotey.

Maloney shut out Newington 37-0. Ethan Nedinsky and Donte Kelly connected for a fantastic catch as the Spartans rolled past the Nor'easters.

Berlin defeated Simsbury 33-7. The Lavender brothers scored touchdowns for the Redcoats.

