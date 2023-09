Hand shut out Xavier 29-0 is our Game of the Week. Aidan Dolan rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Greenwich kicked a field goal in the final seconds to beat Maloney 30-28.

Staples edged Southington 34-27.

Guilford beat RHAM 50-19.

Cheshire shut out Glastonbury 27-0.

Bloomfield scored 24 unanswered points to beat Masuk 50-43.