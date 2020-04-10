High School Lacrosse Teams Find Ways to Compete While Social Distancing

High school lacrosse games may be on hold right now but the competition isn’t.

“What we’re going through right now, we’ve been looking for different ideas and things that we can be doing to challenge our athletes and do things while they’re social distancing and staying safe at home,” said Glastonbury boys lacrosse head coach Scott Hinchey.

Glastonbury and Cheshire renewed their rivalry with a creative contest.

“Cheshire and Glastonbury have always had a storied rivalry, a respected rivalry so we said hey let’s compete either way,” said Cheshire boys lacrosse head coach Mike Devine.

Instead of meeting up on the turf, they squared off virtually.

“One of the main skills of lacrosse that really gets overlooked is just playing wall ball,” said Hinchey.

Wall ball game day was born. Everyone in both programs recorded how many successful passes they could complete with the wall in 20 seconds.

“We’re going to take the top 20 videos and we are going to release five every 15 minutes,” said Devine.

Devine then added the total of all 20 scores. Glastonbury ended up coming out on top with 486 passes to Cheshire’s 479. It’s not exactly how they envisioned the season, but it’s exciting to compete during a time when they can’t be with their teammates.

“It’s a completely different environment given the circumstances but I think it was a great way to get everyone to kind of team build and just work towards a common goal,” said Glastonbury senior Nolan Flood.

“Kids worked really hard in the offseason,” said Devine. “They wanted to prove something and I think a lot of athletes want to prove stuff this Spring.”