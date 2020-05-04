High School Runner Creates Website to Help Small Businesses

East Catholic senior Andrew Ferruolo planned to finish out his high school career the same way he'd finished the other three years - with the spring outdoor track season.

Ferruolo had run cross country in the fall, indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring every year. This year, his final spring season is on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, he turned to his other passion - coding and computer science.

He and four other friends who live across the Northeast worked together -remotely - to create the website CovidBizLink, which links small businesses struggling during this global crisis to volunteers who have specialized skills and may be able to help.

"I'm sure everyone feels like there has to be something you can do," said Ferruolo. "You don't want to be the guy who just sat there and finished Tiger King."

And though Ferruolo said he has, in fact, finished the viral Netflix documentary, he's glad he's also created something that can help others.

"We've had a couple of success stories so far. Still trying to grow it," said Ferruolo. "Really happy to see that all the hours we had put in have helped someone."

Ferruolo and the rest of the team created the basis for the website in just one weekend. Though, they've been working on adding additional features.