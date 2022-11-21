Connecticut high school sport

High School Soccer Season Wraps Up With Exciting Championships

By Matt Finkel

The high school soccer season came to an end on Sunday with four more state titles on the line.

Cheshire defeated Xavier, 3-1, in the Class L boys' title game and the Rams won their first boys' soccer state title since 1988.

Staples defeated Cheshire on the girls’ side to win the Class LL title. The Wreckers are back-to-back champs after sharing the title with Wilton last year.

Old Saybrook boys’ soccer made it a 4-peat with a 2-0 win over East Hampton. London Sweeney was named MVP of the Class S boys' championship game.

East Catholic girls’ soccer defeated Lyman Memorial, 1-0, behind a goal from Sydney Ledoux. The Eagles earned their second state championship in program history.

