High school soccer state championships – Day 2

The CIAC crowns state champions in high school soccer on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Old Saybrook boys soccer won its fifth consecutive state title, beating Shepaug Valley 4-1.

Lewis Mills came from behind to beat Stonington 5-2 and win the Class M championship.

Simsbury girls soccer edged Brookfield 1-0 in overtime to win the Class L crown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cromwell beat Thomaston 2-1 in overtime to win the Class S title.