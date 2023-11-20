high school sports

High school soccer state championships – Day 2

By Matt Finkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

The CIAC crowns state champions in high school soccer on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Old Saybrook boys soccer won its fifth consecutive state title, beating Shepaug Valley 4-1.

Lewis Mills came from behind to beat Stonington 5-2 and win the Class M championship.

Simsbury girls soccer edged Brookfield 1-0 in overtime to win the Class L crown.

Cromwell beat Thomaston 2-1 in overtime to win the Class S title.

