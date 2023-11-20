High school soccer state championships – Day 2

The CIAC crowns state champions in high school soccer on Sunday, Nov. 19.
Old Saybrook boys soccer won its fifth consecutive state title, beating Shepaug Valley 4-1.
Lewis Mills came from behind to beat Stonington 5-2 and win the Class M championship.
Simsbury girls soccer edged Brookfield 1-0 in overtime to win the Class L crown.
Cromwell beat Thomaston 2-1 in overtime to win the Class S title.