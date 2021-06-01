High School Sports Crown First Championships Since Pandemic

For the first time in 16 months there are high school state champions in Connecticut.

The CIAC spring postseason is underway across all spring sports, but outdoor track and field are the first with titles on the line. Class LL was the first crowned: Glastonbury taking the title for the girls and Hall for the boys.

It came down to the wire for the Warriors, who moved up to LL this season. Hall needed a win in the final event, the 4x400 meter relay. Junior Tobi Ruffo crossed the line first and secured the title to send off his senior teammate, Isaiah Lizardi.

“And for us to come here and end it that way, there’s no words to describe it,” said Lizardi. “It's been really hard last year...there's just no words, just honored, honestly.”

The Glastonbury girls placed in 15 of 18 events including first-place finishes in long jump, triple jump and pole vault for senior Mallor Malz.

“To be back out here, to come here, have everybody perform how they did and win a state championship is insane,” said Malz. “It's amazing.”

Spring athletes lost their entire 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.