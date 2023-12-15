High schools compete for e-sports state championships

Quinnipiac University hosted high school e-sports state championships and East Hartford claimed the title in Mario Kart Deluxe.

"It feels awesome," East Hartford junior Adriel Rodriguez said. "I went into today not knowing the outcome and I knew that our team had the skills and I'm so happy that I was proved right."

"It feels really nice because we put a lot of hard work and dedication into training and all that," East Hartford junior Seven Gilbert said. "It gives other opportunities to other kids who enjoy doing this type of thing and give them more variety and chances to do better and work towards something."

East Hartford also won the state championship for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sheehan took first place in the Rocket League Championship.