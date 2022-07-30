Highest paid kickers in the NFL for the 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

They may not be the most exciting position in the NFL, but they’re one of the most important: kickers.

When a game is on the line and it comes down to a field goal, it’s always good to have a trusted leg stepping up to the task.

But how much do kickers get paid for their services? Here’s a breakdown of NFL kickers’ salaries ahead of the 2022-23 season, with all data via Spotrac:

Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?

Currently, the highest-paid kicker based on annual average value (AAV) in the NFL is Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens. Tucker signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Ravens in 2019, good for an average of $5 million a year.

Atlanta Falcons’ Younghoe Koo isn’t far off Tucker for the second-highest spot. Koo signed a five-year extension worth $24.25 million this past March, good for an average of $4.85 million a year.

Who is the lowest-paid kicker in the NFL?

Out of 44 kickers in the books across 32 teams, the Detroit Lions have both of the lowest-paid kickers. Riley Patterson is the lowest-paid with a one-year deal worth $660,000.

Next is Austin Seibert, who has played for three different teams in four years. He signed a four-year, $2,780,456 contract with the Cleveland Browns after being drafted in the fifth round in 2019. However, despite being waived by the Browns after one year and the Cincinnati Bengals the next, he’s been claimed off waivers every time, so his contract has stayed the same. His average is $695,114.

What do NFL kickers make on average in 2022?

In total, the 44 kickers on the books in the NFL for the 2022-23 season make a combined $108,133,710. That puts the average kicker salary at $2,457,584.

Who are the highest-paid kickers in the NFL?

As aforementioned, Tucker and Koo lead the highest-paid kickers list. Along with them, these are the 10 kickers with the biggest average salaries ahead of the 2022-23 campaign:

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens: $5,000,000

2. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons: $4,850,000

3. Graham Gano, New York Giants: $4,666,667

4. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders: $4,600,000

5. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans: $4,412,500

6. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins: $4,400,000

T-7. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers: $4,300,000

T-7. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos: $4,300,000

9. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers: $4,201,500

10. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs: $4,055,000