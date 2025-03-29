Hockey fans fired up as UConn beats Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA tournament

March Madness doesn’t just stop at basketball for Connecticut universities, an in-state rivalry was taking place on the ice in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

UConn took down Quinnipiac University on the ice in a 4-1 battle in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

This was UConn’s first appearance in the tournament, and students were excited for their hometown team.

“We haven’t had a lot of hockey so it’s good to see,” Maya Komorowski said.

For a first appearance, UConn showed out.

“First time obviously, Quinnipiac, I think it’s time for Connecticut, UConn really gets put on the map for Connecticut hockey,” student Jason Sigler said.

Some students watching the game posted up at Ted’s Restaurant and Bar, and they were happy to see the hockey team getting love in a month dominated by basketball.

“The last two years, obviously our basketball team has been the story, but it’s nice to see the hockey team coming through,” Tyler Power said.

Once the game wrapped, UConn faithful were ready to keep rolling in the tournament.

“They have had their time maybe it’s ours now though,” Power said.

Others post-win were ready to bask in the glory of the moment.

“I feel great, never felt like more of a Husky than today…UConn. Huskies. WOOOO!” Rafsan Arham yelled.

Quinnipiac fans are coming off a championship two years ago and say spreading the winning around is good for the state. This just wasn’t their year.

“I think it’s good for the state, and the season, we have had better,” Aiden Pasqin, a senior at Quinnipiac, said.

The students agree it's all love for the in-state rival, but a win is a win, and this is a great excuse to chirp some friends on the other side of the Connecticut River.

“I’ve got a lot of friends there, but I think it’s time we talk some stuff to them, because they have been giving it to us for a while,” Sigler said.

Some students even say with games like these, there could be a serious in-state rivalry brewing, something they agree they could get behind.