‘Hockey Haven' Program Gives More Kids a Chance to Learn Hockey

By Gabrielle Lucivero

The Quinnipiac men's hockey team will play in the first round of the NCAA tournament this weekend. While those Bobcats get ready, a group of Quinnipiac medical students is working to make the future faces of hockey more diverse.

The non-profit Hockey Haven is offering free learn-to-skate and hockey instruction for under-represented kids in the New Haven area.

“Growing up, my entire hockey career, never had a player of color on my team,” said Hockey Haven co-founder Aaron Marcel.

They got an assist from the New York Rangers. The NHL team helped provide equipment for the first-time skaters to borrow.

Hockey Haven has only held two sessions so far but already has about 35 participants. The goal is to boost the representation of minorities in hockey and help lower the threshold cost to get started in the sport.

“Hockey is a prohibitively expensive sport to play. You can't play unless you can afford it, it's about $2,000 to outfit a player in gear,” said Marcel “There's so many  great athletes that are missing out on the sport because there's limited access so just having that representation just opens the door to more people being able to play such an awesome sport.”

You can learn more about how to support or sign up for Hockey Haven here.

