How and When LeBron James Is Expected to Become NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader

LeBron James is on the verge of making history, and it could possibly happen sooner rather than later.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward is on the brink of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. A record (38,387 points) that at one time seemed almost untouchable, but now, LeBron sits just 1,326 points shy of breaking the record and it's possible that he could pass Abdul-Jabbar this NBA season.

“The only time I’ve kind of like thought about it is when someone, you know, been posting on social and it went through my scroll, through my feed, and I’ve seen it,” James said at Lakers’ media day. “And every single time I’m kind of in awe of it, like, wow.”

James has amassed 37,062 points over the course of his 19-year career, and as the four-time NBA champion prepares to step into his 20th season he is looking to add another record to his already illustrious career. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record as the league's top scorer since April 5, 1984 – almost nine months before James was even born.

With his monumental 20th season underway, fans have already turned their eyes to not only when the King will score the historical points, but how James will be able to do it. Now, fans can also get in on the chase with these available odds on how LeBron will break the NBA career scoring record.

Here's everything you need to know as the 18-time NBA All-Star looks to reach the No. 1 all-time spot:

What are LeBron James’ current scoring record odds?

Here are all the current odds for James to break the scoring record, according to our partner, PointsBet:

LeBron James to break the all-time scoring record during 2022-23 season

Yes: -900

No: +600

Method of record-breaking points

2-Point Field Goal: -145

3-Point Field Goal: +220

Free Throw: +500

What are LeBron James’ points per season?

Last year, James averaged 30.3 ppg throughout the regular season over the course of 56 games. That is a total of 1,695 points. But in his two seasons prior, he averaged 25.3 and 25 ppg for the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively. LeBron would have to average just 16.2 points per game over an 82-game season in order to average a minimum of 1325 points for the season.

Here’s a look at James’ year-by-year points production over the course of his career:

James and the Lakers will kick off their regular season with a much-anticipated opening game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday Oct. 18.

