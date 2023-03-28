How Many NBA Players Have Won MVP? Check Out the Full List of Winners

How many NBA players have won MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Could we see a first-time NBA MVP winner in 2023?
Nikola Jokic claimed the last two Most Valuable Player awards, and the Denver Nuggets star looked to be running away with it again at one point in his 2022-23 campaign.
But the player who finished second to the Joker each of the past two seasons has put together quite a late-season MVP push. With an incredible scoring tear and two-way dominance, Joel Embiid moved ahead of Jokic as the betting favorite to capture the Michael Jordan Trophy.
The Philadelphia 76ers center still needs to fend off Jokic – as well as the player who won the two MVPs prior to Jokic in Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo – down the final stretch of the season to finally get over the hump.
As he puts a finishing touch on his MVP case, here’s a look at the exclusive company Embiid is looking to join.
How many times has the NBA MVP been awarded?
A total of 67 NBA MVP awards have been given out.
Who was the first NBA MVP?
Bob Pettit claimed the inaugural honor in 1956. Playing for the St. Louis Hawks, Pettit led the league in points per game (25.7) and was second in rebounds per game (16.2) en route to winning MVP.
How many players have won NBA MVP?
While NBA MVP has been awarded 67 times, the number of players to have won it is just over half of that figure at 35. That’s because there are 15 players who account for 47 MVP awards.
Which player has won the most NBA MVPs?
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar owns the most NBA MVPs with six, followed by Michael Jordan and Bill Russell with five apiece. Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James have each won it four times, while Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Moses Malone each won it three times.
Antetokounmpo and Jokic are among seven two-time MVP winners.
List of NBA MVP winners by year
1956: Bob Pettit
1957: Bob Cousy
1958: Bill Russell
1959: Bob Pettit
1960: Wilt Chamberlain
1961: Bill Russell
1962: Bill Russell
1963: Bill Russell
1964: Oscar Robertson
1965: Bill Russell
1966: Wilt Chamberlain
1967: Wilt Chamberlain
1968: Wilt Chamberlain
1969: Wes Unseld
1970: Willis Reed
1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1972: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1973: David Cowens
1974: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1975: Bob McAdoo
1976: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1977: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1978: Bill Walton
1979: Moses Malone
1980: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1981: Julius Erving
1982: Moses Malone
1983: Moses Malone
1984: Larry Bird
1985: Larry Bird
1986: Larry Bird
1987: Magic Johnson
1988: Michael Jordan
1989: Magic Johnson
1990: Magic Johnson
1991: Michael Jordan
1992: Michael Jordan
1993: Charles Barkley
1994: Hakeem Olajuwon
1995: David Robinson
1996: Michael Jordan
1997: Karl Malone
1998: Michael Jordan
1999: Karl Malone
2000: Shaquille O'Neal
2001: Allen Iverson
2002: Tim Duncan
2003: Tim Duncan
2004: Kevin Garnett
2005: Steve Nash
2006: Steve Nash
2007: Dirk Nowitzki
2008: Kobe Bryant
2009: LeBron James
2010: LeBron James
2011: Derrick Rose
2012: LeBron James
2013: LeBron James
2014: Kevin Durant
2015: Steph Curry
2016: Steph Curry
2017: Russell Westbrook
2018: James Harden
2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo
2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo
2021: Nikola Jokic
2022: Nikola Jokic