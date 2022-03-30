How Many Times Has LeBron James Missed the NBA Playoffs in His Career?

How many times has LeBron James missed the NBA playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James has played in more playoff games and scored more postseason points than any player in NBA history. But he might not add to those totals this season.

A Lakers team that entered the season as championship contenders with James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, would not even qualify for the Western Conference play-in if the regular season ended today.

At 31-44, the Lakers sit 11th in the Western Conference. They currently have the same record as the San Antonio Spurs, who split the season series with the Lakers but own the tiebreaker based on conference record. The Lakers are one game behind the ninth-place New Orleans Pelicans, who they host in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The Lakers have the league's third-toughest remaining schedule over their final seven games, with their opponents combining for a winning percentage of .563.

So, with LeBron battling injuries, Davis set to return from a foot injury that has kept him out since Feb. 16 and Westbrook not having his finest season, there's a chance the NBA postseason could be played without King James.

That has happened just three times since James entered the league in 2003. Here's a look back at the three LeBron James-led teams that missed the NBA playoffs.

2003-04 Cleveland Cavaliers

No, a 19-year-old LeBron James couldn't lead the Cavs to the playoffs in his rookie season. But he got very close.

James graduated high school and joined a team that had gone 17-65 before striking gold in the draft lottery. Playing alongside the likes of Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Carlos Booker and Ricky Davis, James led Cleveland to a 35-47 record. The Cavs fell one game short of the postseason, finishing just behind the 36-46 Boston Celtics for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

James – who averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds and became the youngest recipient of the NBA Rookie of the Year award – helped in areas other than just the win column. His wine-and-gold No. 23 jersey was the top seller in the NBA and the Cavs went from having the league's lowest home attendance (11,497) to ninth-best (18,288). LeBron couldn’t turn the Cavs into a playoff team in year one, but he made them a marquee attraction overnight.

2004-05 Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James got better, which meant the Cavs got better. But the rest of the Eastern Conference also got better.

Still, Cleveland entered the final game of the regular season tied with the then New Jersey Nets for the final playoff spot. James – in a starting unit with Ilgauskas, Eric Snow, Drew Gooden and Ira Newble – played all 48 minutes and posted a triple-double in a 104-95 win over the Toronto Raptors as the Cavs finished the season 42-40. But the Nets, led by Vince Carter and Jason Kidd, defeated the Celtics 102-93 to finish with the same record, claiming the final playoff spot thanks to their 3-1 season-series win over the Cavs.

It would be the last time LeBron missed the playoffs until...

2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' first season in Los Angeles did not have a Hollywood ending.

His streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances was snapped during an injury-riddled season where James played just 55 games, his fewest in a single season to that point. It also snapped James' streak of eight consecutive Finals appearances.

Its been a while ... since LeBron missed the playoffs 😯 pic.twitter.com/5s8xJqzmZi — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2019

Last time LeBron missed the playoffs was in 2005



That year…

▪️ Netflix was delivering DVDs

▪️ Apple didn’t have an iPhone

▪️ YouTube was founded

▪️ Aubrey Graham wasn’t Drake yet, he was Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi pic.twitter.com/Yi20zF9I5Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2019

With James surrounded by a young core that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers were eliminated with 10 games remaining in the season. The Lakers finished 37-45 and overhauled the team in the ensuing offseason. They traded for Anthony Davis, replaced Luke Walton with Frank Vogel, and went on to win the 2019-20 NBA championship in the Disney bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season.

Having won four championships, James has played in 266 career playoff games. That is seven more than Derek Fisher and 96 more than the next active player on the list, Andre Iguodala (170).

James has scored 7,631 career points in the postseason. That is 1,644 more points than the player with the second-most: Michael Jordan (5,987).

But those playoff numbers for LeBron could be staying right where they are for now.