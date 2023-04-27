How many times have first two NFL draft picks been quarterbacks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Quarterback has been called the most important position in professional sports.

And the last few days have supported that.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts received a record-breaking contract, only to be topped days later by the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson. The New York Jets traded for 39-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And quarterbacks were selected with the first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers, after acquiring the first pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March, selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Houston Texans then took Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick.

A quarterback being selected with the top overall pick is quite common, but it was just the ninth time in NFL draft's modern era that the first two picks were quarterbacks.

With the Indianapolis Colts drafting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4, it became the fourth time where three of the first four picks were QBs. It was also the first time in NFL history that three Black quarterbacks were selected in the top 10 of the draft.

Quarterbacks selected at the top of their draft are forever linked and compared, often with very drastic results. Recent history is proof of that, with 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence having led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a playoff win last season, while No. 2 pick Zach Wilson underwhelmed and already has been supplanted by Aaron Rodgers.

Here's a look at the other times in the modern draft era that quarterbacks were selected with the first two picks in the draft.

1971

No. 1 - Jim Plunkett, Boston Patriots

No. 2 - Archie Manning, New Orleans Saints

1993

No. 1 - Drew Bledsoe, New England Patriots

No. 2 - Rick Mirer, Seattle Seahawks

1998

No. 1 - Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts

No. 2 Ryan Leaf, San Diego Chargers

1999

No. 1 - Tim Couch, Cleveland Browns

No. 2 - Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia Eagles

2012

No. 1 - Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

No. 2 - Robert Griffin III, Washington

2015

No. 1 - Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 2 - Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

2016

No. 1 - Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz

2021

No. 1 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 2 - Zach Wilson, New York Jets

2023

No. 1 - Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

No. 2 - C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans