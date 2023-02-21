How tall is Victor Wembanyama? NBA prospect’s height grows again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Victor Wembanyama’s stock just keeps on growing.

But that’s not the only thing growing – Wembanyama, himself, is reaching new heights both figuratively and literally.

Wembanyama, a French basketball prospect who is highly touted to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft this summer, used to measure 7-foot-3. But now, that has all changed.

Here’s what to know about Wembanyama’s latest growth spurt:

How tall is Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama is now two inches taller than before: he’s now 7-foot-5 in shoes, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Jonathan Givony.

For comparison's sake, Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominant bigs in league history, roamed the court at 7-foot-1.

What is Victor Wembanyama’s wingspan?

Along with Wembanyama’s new growth in height, his wingspan also ballooned slightly from 7-foot-9 to 8 feet.

The longest wingspan in NBA history belongs to Manute Bol, who boasted an 8-foot-6 measurement.

How old is Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama recently turned 19 years old. He was born on Jan. 4, 2004.

Where does Victor Wembanyama currently play?

Wembanyama currently plays for the French team Metropolitans 92, which is part of the highest-tier basketball league in France.

In 21 games in 2022-23, he is averaging 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 assists on a 47/29/81 shooting split, with his shots-per-game split at 16/5/6.