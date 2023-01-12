How to watch 2023 Australian Open, schedule, favorable players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The best part of the new year for tennis fans is getting to quickly bounce into action with the Grand Slam Down Under.

Last year, Ashleigh Barty stole the show, becoming the first woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal battled past Daniil Medvedev in five sets to capture his 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Even though Melbourne is at least 16 hours ahead of the U.S., tuning into Australian Open coverage at all hours of the night can be quite a thrill.

Every year, the Australian Open proves to be one of the hottest tournaments on the tennis calendar. Luckily, players are compensated well for their efforts as there is a historic-high prize pool of a record $76.5 million (a 3.38% increase from last year) on the line as a reward.

Before the start of the 2023 Australian Open, here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the intense action:

Where is the 2023 Australian Open?

The 2023 Australian Open will be held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

When is the 2023 Australian Open?

The 2023 Australian Open starts on Monday, January 16, and ends on Sunday, January 29.

How can I watch the 2023 Australian Open?

The 2023 Australian Open will be available to watch on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

The full tournament schedule is here:

What is the 2023 Australian Open draw?

The full women’s draw is available here.

Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia are the top four seeds.

The full men’s draw is available here.

The top four seeds are Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic.

When does Novak Djokovic play?

The schedule for the 2023 Australian Open has not been released but the first rounds of the tournament are set to kick off on Monday, January 16.