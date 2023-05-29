How to watch 2023 NBA Finals: Heat vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NBA Finals are set, and the championship series will feature two teams from opposite ends of the standings.

The Denver Nuggets earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and have played like the team to beat through three rounds. Led by two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, took care of business against the Phoenix Suns in the second round and swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Now, they are on the cusp of their first championship.

Now, all they have to do is beat a No. 8 seed that has turned into a juggernaut.

The Miami Heat were one play-in comeback away from falling out of this year’s playoffs all together. Instead, they claimed the last Eastern Conference playoff spot and proceeded to wreak havoc. Jimmy Butler and Co. started things off by dismantling the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and then knocked out the New York Knicks. They punched their Finals ticket by getting revenge against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the Nuggets and Heat winning their conference finals series so swiftly, the two teams will have a break before their Finals showdown commences. Here is a look at the full schedule for the 2023 NBA Finals and how fans can watch the series.

2023 NBA Finals full schedule

The 2023 NBA Finals will tip-off on Thursday, June 1 and finish no later than Sunday, June 18. There will be two full days of rest between each game with the exception of Games 3 and 4, which are only separated by one off-day.

Check out the full schedule for this year’s Finals below.

Game 1: Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 15, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

How to watch Heat-Nuggets Finals on TV

All Finals games will air nationally on ABC.

How to watch Heat-Nuggets Finals online

Fans can stream each Finals game on ESPN+ and WatchESPN.

Who has home court in the 2023 NBA Finals?

The Nuggets (53-29) will have home-court advantage in the 2023 NBA Finals since they had a better regular season record than the Heat (44-38).

Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, while Games 3, 4 and 6 will be held at Kaseya Center in Miami.

2023 NBA Finals odds

The Nuggets enter this series as -375 favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy, according to our betting partner, PointsBet.

The Heat (+280) got through the Eastern Conference playoffs despite being an underdog in each series. Now, one more upset will result in them becoming NBA champions once again.

