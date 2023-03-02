How to watch 2023 NFL Combine: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner, the stage is set for this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

At the event, teams will get the opportunity to look closer at future prospects through challenges that will test the athletes' abilities.

But coaches, assistant coaches, general managers and scouts aren't the only ones that will be watching the young prospects. Fans will also tune in to see the more than 300 prospects and look at the possible players that can be added to their favorite teams for the upcoming season.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Players have already begun to arrive in Indianapolis, with workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium starting on Thursday and running through Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and how to watch:

When is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

This year’s NFL Scouting Combine kicks off on March 2 and will conclude on March 6.

Where is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

The combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home stadium of the Indianapolis Colts. The event has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987 – except in 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns.

What is the schedule for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

The full schedule for each day's on-field workouts is as follows:

Defensive linemen, linebackers - Thursday, March 2 at 2 p.m. CT

Defensive backs, special teams - Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m. CT

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends - Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. CT

Running backs, offensive linemen - Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. CT

What channel will the 2023 NFL Combine be on?

You can tune into the NFL Network for live coverage as the prospects will perform on-field workouts for all four days.

How can I stream the 2023 NFL Combine?

Fans will be able to stream the action via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed live on FuboTV. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial and is worth a shot if it carries the NFL Network so you can follow the action.