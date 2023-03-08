How to watch 2023 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Golf’s “fifth major” is here.

Top competitors from the PGA Tour will head down to Florida for the annual Players Championship. As one of the tour’s “elevated” events, players will battle for the richest prize pool of the year.

Cameron Smith is the reigning winner of the event, with Justin Thomas (2021) and Rory McIlroy (2019) picking up recent victories. The tournament title is entirely up for grabs after Smith shifted from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf last summer.

Here is a look at everything you need to know to watch the 2023 Players Championship.

Where is the 2023 Players Championship?

The Players Championship will be held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at the famous TPC Sawgrass. The Players Stadium Course features one of the most infamous holes in all of golf: the “Island Green” on No. 17.

2023 Players Championship schedule

The 2023 Players Championship will take place from Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12. Viewers can watch the action on NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel.

Thursday, March 9: 12-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday, March 10: 12-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, March 11: 1-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, March 12: 1-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

In addition to Peacock, coverage can be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Is Tiger Woods playing at the 2023 Players Championship?

The biggest name in golf will not be present at the Players Championship this week. Tiger Woods did not enter the tournament, which comes two weeks after he returned to the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods won the Players Championship in 2001 and 2013. His most recent appearance on the course at TPC Sawgrass came in 2019, when he finished in a tie for 30th at 6-under.

It is increasingly likely that his next event will be the 2023 Masters, which is set for April 6-9.

2023 Players Championship tee times

Here are Round 1 tee times for some of the notable trios on Thursday:

7:34 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Tom Kim

7:45 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

7:56 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

12:34 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris

12:56 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

All tee times for the 2023 Players Championship can be found here.

How much does the winner of the Players Championship make?

The winner will earn $4.5 million of the $25 million purse, the largest purse of any PGA Tour event this season.