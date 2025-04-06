How to watch Alex Ovechkin attempt to break the NHL's goal record

Alex Ovechkin’s next goal will be one of the most historic in hockey history.

That adds interest, intrigue and intensity to every shot he takes until the puck finds the back of the net.

Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals face the New York Islanders on Sunday as UBS Arena on Long Island becomes the center of the hockey world — and the potential host of history.

Ovechkin scored his 894th career goal on Friday to match the NHL record long held by Wayne Gretzky.

The 39-year-old Ovechkin, playing in his 20th season, will now look to take sole possession of one of the most revered records in sports.

Here’s how to watch.

When does Alex Ovechkin play?

Ovechkin and the Capitals play the Islanders on Sunday, April 6.

What time is the Capitals game?

The Capitals’ game against the Islanders will be Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Capitals game on?

The game between Ovechkin’s Capitals and the Islanders will be broadcasted nationally on TNT.

How to stream Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals

Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Islanders can be streamed on Max, the TNT app and TNTdrama.com.

How much are tickets to the Capitals game?

As of Sunday morning, the least expensive pair of tickets available on StubHub to see Ovechkin potentially break the goals record at UBS Arena in New York were $229 including fees for standing room only. The most expensive pair available on StubHub were located on the lower level at over $30,000 each.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have?

Ovechkin has scored 894 career goals, including 41 this season.

Who is the NHL's all-time leading scorer?

Here’s a look at the NHL's top 10 goal scorers of all time:

T-1. Wayne Gretzky: 894

T-1. Alex Ovechkin: 894

3. Gordie Howe: 801

4. Jaromir Jagr: 766

5. Brett Hull: 741

6. Marcel Dionne: 731

7. Phil Esposito: 717

8. Mike Gartner: 708

9. Mark Messier: 694

10. Steve Yzerman: 692

When do the Capitals play?

The Capitals have six games remaining this season.