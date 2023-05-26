NASCAR at Charlotte: Watch info, TV schedule, odds for Coca-Cola 600 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Memorial Day Weekend is for racing.

It starts on Sunday in Monaco for the Formula One grand prix, followed by the Indianapolis 500 in the afternoon and then the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway at night.

The Coke 600 is a crown jewel event in NASCAR – it’s the longest race of the year at 600 miles and it’s a hometown track for most of the teams, which are based around Charlotte.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Coke 600 at Charlotte this weekend:

What is the Coca-Cola 600 entry list?

Thirty-seven drivers will race this weekend at Charlotte. All the usual drivers are all competing, with one special entry: Jimmie Johnson. The semi-retired seven-time champion is driving a part-time schedule this season for Legacy Motor Club, a team that he now co-owns. This will be his third start of 2023 after finishing 31st at Daytona and 38th at Circuit of the Americas.

Here’s the full entry list for Charlotte:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 84, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte?

The Coca-Cola 600 is set for Sunday, May 28 at 6 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 37-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 37 will be set based on speeds from the first round.

What is the TV schedule for the Coca-Cola 600?

Saturday, May 27 (FS1 and streaming)

Sunday, May 28 (FOX and streaming)

Past Coca-Cola 600 winners

Hamlin is the defending winner of the Coke 600, as he led 15 laps en route to victory last May. It was his first career win at the famed race.

Even though he’s only making his third start of the season, it’s worth noting Johnson’s history at the Coke 600. He’s a four-time winner – the second-most of all-time – winning three straight from 2003 to 2005 and then again in 2014. Truex (2016, 2019) and Harvick (2011, 2013) have also won the Coke 600 multiple times, while Larson (2021), Keselowski (2020), Busch (2018) and Austin Dillon (2017) are one-time winners.

Who are the favorites for the Coca-Cola 600?

Every driver wants to win this race. Sure, that can be said of any event, but this one often means more. The Coke 600 is one of NASCAR’s most prestigious races, just a tick below the Daytona 500, and it’s a home race for almost every organization.

Surviving 600 miles of racing is no small feat, so it’s unsurprising that the powerhouse drivers and teams usually win this race. Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Richard Childress Racing have won the Coke 600 in 12 of the last 13 years.

Among drivers with at least four starts at Charlotte, Reddick has the best average finish (9.3). He’s done it in exactly four starts, and he’s never finished better than sixth, but he’s been consistent nonetheless. Other traditional frontrunners at Charlotte include Hamlin (11.9 average finish in 31 starts), Logano (12.8 in 24 starts), Johnson (12.9 in 37 races with eight wins) and Elliott (13.8 in 11 starts).

Here’s a look at some of the odds to win at Charlotte before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Kyle Larson, +440

William Byron, +625

Denny Hamlin, +725

Martin Truex Jr., +900

Chase Elliott, +900

Ross Chastain, +1000

Kyle Busch, +1200

Christopher Bell, +1200

Tyler Reddick, +1500

Bubba Wallace, +1800

Kevin Harvick, +1800

Alex Bowman, +1800

Joey Logano, +2000

Ryan Blaney, +2200

Daniel Suarez, +3000

Brad Keselowski, +4000

Austin Dillon, +8000

Jimmie Johnson, +12500

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.