How to watch the 2023 Masters

The green jacket is back up for grabs at Augusta National.

The 2023 Masters is here, representing the first golf major of the year. The top players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will descend upon Augusta, Ga., for the sport’s signature event and a chance to etch their name in golf lore.

Tiger Woods is back at the tournament, but he will have some stiff competition as he chases his sixth victory at Augusta. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, and Rory McIlroy are listed as the favorites, while Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay are squarely in the mix.

Before the competition tees off on Thursday, here is a glance at how to watch the 2023 Masters, who is competing and just how much money is at stake:

How to watch 2023 Masters on TV

Here is the day-by-day TV schedule for the 2023 Masters:

Thursday, April 6, First round

ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, Second round

ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, Third round

CBS: 3-7 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 5-7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 9, Fourth round

CBS: 2-7 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 5-7 p.m. ET

2023 Masters streaming information

Masters.com and the Masters App will have all-day coverage Thursday through Sunday.

ESPN.com will stream coverage all four days, while Paramount+ will stream the final two rounds.

How many golfers are in the 2023 Masters Field?

Eighty-eight golfers will compete for the green jacket this year:

Abraham Ancer

Sam Bennett (A)

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Carr (A)

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Harrison Crowe (A)

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A)

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Kazuki Higa

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Matthew McClean (A)

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter (A)

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Gordon Sargent (A)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

(A) = amateur

Aaron Wise had qualified for the 2023 event but announced his withdrawal on Friday, saying he wants to focus on his mental health.

2023 Masters pairings

The 88 golfers will be split into 30 groups (28 trios, two pairs) for the first two rounds of competition. Woods will play alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, while Scheffler will be joined by Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett.

Here are 10 of the notable groups, along with their Round 1 tee times:

10:18 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods

10:30 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott

10:42 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

10:54 a.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

12:24 p.m. ET: Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim, Phil Mickelson

1:12 p.m. ET: Corey Conners, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

1:24 p.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1:36 p.m. ET: Sam Bennett, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

1:48 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

2 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

All tee times can be found here.

How many 2023 Masters players have won the tournament before?

This year’s Masters field features 20 past champions: Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett and, of course, Woods.

How many players are making their Masters debut in 2023?

On top of the seven amateurs, nine more golfers will compete in their first Masters this year: Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa, Tom Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Adrian Meronk, Taylor Moore, Mito Pereira, Adam Svensson and Sahith Theegala.

How many LIV golfers are playing at the 2023 Masters?

Eighteen LIV players will compete in the 2023 Masters: Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Mickelson, Reed, Schwartzel, Watson, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III.

2023 Masters prize money

The 2023 Masters has a total purse of $15 million and offers $2.7 million for the winner.