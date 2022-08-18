How to watch the BMW Championship: channel, tee times, favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One of the strangest and most drama-packed PGA Tour seasons is coming to a close this month, but there’s still plenty on the line as the FedEx Cup playoffs reach the second weekend of competition.

The 2022 BMW Championship teed off Thursday morning at the Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware with the top-70 tour players remaining and all eying a chance to advance to The Tour Championship next weekend in Atlanta.

The BMW Championship has already been the source of much discussion as players convened on Monday for a meeting to discuss the future of the PGA Tour in light of the competing LIV Series. Monday’s meeting included appearances from big names including Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods, neither of whom are playing this weekend.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the BMW Championship.

What is the BMW Championship?

The BMW Championship is the final qualifying tournament for the FedEx playoff on the PGA Tour.

First held in 2007, the BMW Championship is open to the top-70 players on the PGA Tour and does not include a 36-hole cut.

At the conclusion of the BMW Championship, the top-30 players in the FedEx Cup standings advance to The Tour Championship which will be played from Aug. 25-Aug. 28.

Complete FedEx Cup Standings are available here.

When is the BMW Championship?

The BMW Championship runs from Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 21.

What channel is the BMW Championship on?

The BMW Championship will air on the Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock and ESPN+.

The complete TV schedule is below:

Thursday, Aug. 18: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (Gold Channel/Peacock)

Friday, Aug. 19: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, Aug. 20: noon - 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock); 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, Aug. 2: noon - 2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock); 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

ESPN+ will also provide some coverage of the event throughout the weekend. The BMW Championship streaming schedule on NBC is available here.

What is the purse at the BMW Championship?

A total of $15 million is on the line in Wilmington this weekend, a $5.5 million increase from the $9.5 million purse in 2021. The BMW Championship winner is set to claim $2.7 million of the $15-million purse.

What are the tee times for the BMW Championship?

Tee times for notable players through the first two rounds are below. Check back for updates throughout the tournament.

Round 1 (Thursday)

11:05 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge

11:15 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

11:25 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

11:50 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Im Sung-jae

2:10 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

2:20 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

2:30 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Rory McIllroy

2:40 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler

2:50 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

Round 2 (Friday)

11:05 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

11:15 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

11:25 a.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Rory McIllroy

11:40 a.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler

11:50 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

12:10 p.m. ET: Harold Varner III, Alex Noren

1:15 p.m. ET: Trey Mulllinax, Mito Pereira

2:10 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge

2:20 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

2:30 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

2:50 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Im Sung-jae

Who are the favorites to win the BMW Championship?

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy were co-favorite before Round 1, with each holding 10-to-1 odds to win the tournament. Neither golfer has won a major event this year, but McIlroy was markedly closer with top-10 finishes at each of the four Majors, including a runner-up finish at the Masters.

Rahm was favored heading into Augusta National, but couldn’t deliver, finishing in a tie for 27th. His best Majors finish this season was a tie for 12th place at the U.S. Open. But the Spaniard seems to have Vegas on his side this weekend.

Behind them on the odds board are two golfers who are wrapping up breakout seasons that saw them each win their first career Major -- Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Of the 15 players with the best odds entering the tournament, four have won the BMW Championship belt before: McIlroy in 2012, Justin Thomas in 2019, Rahm in 2020 and the defending champion, Patrick Cantlay.

Let’s take a look at who the oddsmakers believe will take home the $2.7-million payday this weekend:

Jon Rahm: +1000

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +1400

Scottie Scheffler: +1400

Justin Thomas: +1600

Patrick Cantlay: +1600

Tony Finau: +1600

Will Zalatoris: +1600

Cameron Young: +2000

Collin Morikawa: +2000

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Im Sung-jae: +2200

Sam Burns: +2200

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Joaquin Niemann: +2800

