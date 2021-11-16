How to Watch the Colts' In-Season ‘Hard Knocks' Premiere

How to watch the Indianapolis Colts’ ‘Hard Knocks’ premiere originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Indianapolis Colts are about to make “Hard Knocks” history.
The Colts will be the first team featured on an in-season edition of the HBO and NFL Films show.
“Hard Knocks,” which first aired with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, has always given a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL franchise during training camp and the preseason. Now, viewers will get to see a team navigating the regular season for the first time in “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts.”
Indy got off to a rough start to the 2021 campaign, losing four of their first five games. But thanks to a breakout season from second-year running back Jonathan Taylor and steady play from quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts won four of their next five and currently find themselves right in the AFC playoff hunt at 5-5.
Here’s everything you need to know before the Colts make their “Hard Knocks” debut:
When does ‘Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts’ start?
The premiere episode of the Colts on “Hard Knocks” is set for Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. ET. A new episode will air each week in the same time slot through the end of Indy’s season.
Here’s a look at a trailer for the series:
How can I watch ‘Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts’?
Viewers can watch “Hard Knocks” live on HBO and stream it on HBO Max.
Which NFL teams have been on ‘Hard Knocks’?
The Colts are the 14th different NFL franchise to be featured on “Hard Knocks.” The Dallas Cowboys have been spotlighted a league-high three times, most recently in the lead-up to this season.
Here’s a full look at the teams who were on past “Hard Knocks” editions:
2001: Baltimore Ravens
2002: Dallas Cowboys
2007: Kansas City Chiefs
2008: Dallas Cowboys
2009: Cincinnati Bengals
2010: New York Jets
2012: Miami Dolphins
2013: Cincinnati Bengals
2014: Atlanta Falcons
2015: Houston Texans
2016: Los Angeles Rams
2017: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2018: Cleveland Browns
2019: Oakland Raiders
2020: Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers
2021: Dallas Cowboys
2021 (in season): Indianapolis Colts