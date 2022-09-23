How to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox as Aaron Judge chases 61st home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Judge's historic season continues.

The New York Yankees slugger is sitting on 60 home runs for the season before entering Friday night's matchup against their rival, the Boston Red Sox. Judge is currently en route to his 61st blast, which would tie Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record.

Friday night's game looks to be a potentially historic one, but fans won't be able to watch the game the way that they are used to. Instead of being broadcast on the YES Network, Fox or ESPN, the contest between the Yankees and the Red Sox will be on Apple TV+. While watching the game on Apple TV+ may be free – for a limited time, according to the Apple website – it won't be easy to gain access to the platform for some fans that do not own smart TVs.

Before the start of the season, the MLB inked a deal that would provide exclusive rights to two Friday Night Baseball games each week in the U.S. and in eight countries overseas via Apple TV+. The agreement is said to be part of an effort to grow and build its audience. The deal also included streaming deals with Amazon Prime and Peacock, a service owned by NBC.

Many fans have already taken to social media to share their thoughts and disappointment about such an important game being solely broadcast on Apple TV+. It's clear that many are shocked at the limited viewership that is provided for a potentially huge milestone event.

Here's all you need to know about how to watch Friday night's Yankees-Red Sox matchup:

When is the Yankees-Red Sox game?

The Yankees' game against the Red Sox is set for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Yankees Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.

What time is the Yankees-Red Sox Game?

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Yankees-Red Sox game:

The game will only be broadcast on Apple TV+. While no subscription is required to watch the games on Friday night, if you are planning to tune in, you will need an Apple ID account, which is a free service.

The game will be called by Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan and Heidi Watney. While some reports suggested that Michael Kay would join the booth for the potentially historic game, the Yankees announcer declined the offer.

Are the Yankees favorites against the Red Sox?

