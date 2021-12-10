Hundreds Gather to Welcome Fairfield's Charlie Capalbo Home From the Hospital

Charlie Capalbo, 23, was greeted by friends and family on Friday as he returned home from the hospital after beating cancer for the third time.

A former hockey goalie, Charlie still loves the game and he has felt the love from the hockey community throughout his battle with cancer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They chanted Charlie's name as a parade marched by his house, banging sticks on the ground and wearing hockey jerseys to show their support.

"I said to Charlie, 'we're not doing this again,'" said Charlie's dad Anthony Capalbo. "This is too much, I'm overwhelmed. Just when you thought you were overwhelmed the first time or the second time, the third time you're like 'oh my God.'"

NBC Connecticut

"There isn't really a way to say thank you to everybody except I guess this can be a way... I really couldn't have done it without them," said Charlie. "My family couldn't have done it without them."

Charlie even received a special visit from Bridgeport Islanders goalie Cory Schneider, who happened to be driving by and noticed the crowd. Schneider offered his support and welcomed Charlie back home.

Capalbo Family

Charlie is in remission with the help of his brother, who donated bone marrow during his second fight and T cells and stem cells this time around.