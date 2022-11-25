‘It's a Buzz': Connecticut Soccer Fans Rally Behind USMNT

Four years ago, the United States men’s national soccer team fans had little to root for in the World Cup, as the Americans were left out of the tournament.

“This is the biggest game in the last 10 years,” said Steven Klopp of the American Outlaws Hartford fan club. “We’ve been waiting eight years for this moment.”

But that was then, and if you ask people throughout Connecticut now, the state’s passion for the sport has only grown.

“Hartford, Connecticut. It’s a buzz,” said soccer enthusiast and former player Ben Suski. “Thanksgiving’s yesterday, but all I hear people talking about is a big USA match today. It’s just really special. It feels like we’re all patriots today.”

USA vs. England - it’s a rivalry that some say dates back centuries, but in World Cup action, the history is relatively short. The two countries have met just three times including Friday - American win in 1950, a draw in 2010, and now, a draw in 2022.

“England can win the whole thing, so if we can tie England, we can tie anyone,” said Kyle Douglas of Windsor.

Since their last match in 2010, those close to the game, like Johnny Vaughan, owner of Vaughan’s Public House, say viewership has been as busy as he’s seen it.

“You have kids who have grown up watching World Cup and the Premier League cause it’s on every weekend, so it’s much more visible than it was years ago,” Vaughan said.

For some, that’s led to a complete understanding of the roster. For others, just enough to show you care, but regardless of knowledge, it’s hard to argue the heightened sense of interest whenever USA takes on England.

“What’s more American than the day after Thanksgiving, USA soccer is playing against England. You can’t get more American than that,” said Ben Guidobono of Wethersfield.

With the tie, the USA will have to beat Iran this coming Tuesday in order to advance past group play. Any other result and their shot at a World Cup is over.