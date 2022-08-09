Ivan Lendl's Adaptive Sports Camp Back at Full Force For First Time Since 2019

It’s a welcome sight at Berlin High school: The Hospital for Special Care Ivan Lendl Adaptive Sports Camp is back in full scale for the first time since 2019.

The decorated tennis star started the camp more than 30 years ago and it has become a launch pad for local athletes to try new adaptive sports, which had even taken some to the Paralympics.

Athletes get a chance to play wheelchair tennis, basketball and track and field events, many for the first time.

“They're leaving here and being able to go back to their schools, go back to their communities to advocate to be fully included,” said Janet Connolly, HSC adaptive sports and community program manager. “Not just show up at practice but show up at practice and compete.”

The camp, which is completely donor-funded, was held at Berlin High School. You can learn more about the Hospital for Special Care adaptive sports programs here.