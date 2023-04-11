The 2023 Masters wasn't the first time Tiger Woods had to withdraw from one of the four major championships he has played since 2022.

The 15-time major champion pulled out of the prestigious tournament at Augusta National on Sunday morning in the middle of the third round -- citing a reoccurring plantar fasciitis injury that affected him last year. It comes after Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills after shooting a 79 in the third round last year.

Jason Day revealed on Sunday morning the reason for the 47-year-old Woods' withdrawal last May.

“I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA [Championship] was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was,” Day said.

Day also noted that Woods' withdrawal from the Masters on Sunday was also due to issues with his body.

“He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday,” Day said. “It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again. It didn't look like, it wasn't the perfect conditions for him to be able to at least get through the round. It's disappointing, but that's just kind of, I think, where we're at with how his body is right now.”

The next competition Woods would likely want to compete at is the PGA Championship at Oak Hill held in Rochester, N.Y.

Woods has made it clear that his schedule depends on what his body allows him to do, making for quite an unpredictable calendar.