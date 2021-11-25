Jayson Tatum Passes Larry Bird for Fifth on Career 3-Pointers Made for Celtics

Jayson Tatum just passed a Celtics legend on all-time 3-pointers list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum has moved past one of the greatest players in Boston Celtics history on the franchise's all-time 3-pointers made list.

Tatum made the 650th 3-point field goal of his career for the C's in Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, one more than Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird -- in 589 fewer games.

Tatum is now in sole possession of fifth on the all-time list for the Green.

Of course, the NBA Tatum is currently starring in is much different than the one Bird retired from, 25 years before Tatum's playing career began.

Bird, who at one point was the all-time leader in both 3-pointers made and attempted from 1986-88, averaged 1.9 shots from 3-point land during his 13-year career -- the NBA adopted the 3-point line during Bird's rookie year, in 1979-80. Tatum, by contrast, has averaged 5.4 shots per game from 3 in his career, a figure which has increased every season; entering play Wednesday, he was taking an average of 8.7 3-pointers per game.

Tatum has an edge on Bird in 3-point shooting percentage, at 39.0 vs. 37.6.

Up next for Tatum on the Boston list: teammate Marcus Smart, who was closing in on 700 career 3-pointers made Wednesday night.

The top three in franchise history are Paul Pierce (1,823), Antoine Walker (937) and Ray Allen (798).

Jaylen Brown, who returned to action for the Celtics on Monday, is in seventh-place on the franchise list with 580.