Jen Rizzotti Named President of Connecticut Sun

UConn legend, WNBA star, and former University of Hartford women's basketball head coach Jennifer Rizzotti has been named president of the Connecticut Sun.

In her new role, Rizzotti will be responsible for the business operations and marketing strategies for the WNBA team which is owned by the Mohegan Tribe and plays its home games at Mohegan Sun.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I am so honored to rejoin the WNBA family in this leadership position with the Connecticut Sun,” said Rizzotti. “This league employs the very best women’s basketball players in the world. But more importantly, the WNBA is an inclusive and diverse community of women that inspire, lead and in their own words, “provide a voice for the voiceless.” I am proud to have won two championships as a player in the WNBA and will work tirelessly to help bring a championship to the Sun franchise.”

Rizzotti was a star at UConn from 1992-1996 and was a member of the Huskies first national championship team in 1995. She went on to the WNBA where she won two championships with the Houston Comets. She was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Jen Rizzotti brings instant credibility and is a powerhouse within the women’s basketball community. She has deep roots here in Connecticut and we could not be more thrilled to have her joining our team,” said Connecticut Sun Board of Governors Representative and Recording Secretary for the Mohegan Tribal Council, Kathy Regan-Pyne. “Her passion, talent and expertise, along with her shared values and philosophies, make her a natural fit within our organization. We look forward to the team’s continued success and path forward under her leadership and alongside our incredible staff, coaches and players.”

The Connecticut Sun opens its season on the road against the Atlanta Dream on May 14.