Jets' Sauce Gardner Rocks ‘Cheesehead' After Blowout Win Over Packers

Cheese Sauce! Very rarely is cheese not appreciated in Wisconsin.
After the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner styled a cheesehead as he ran off the field until it was knocked off by a Packers player, who appeared to be wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Talk about rubbing salt into the wound.
Wisconsin, known to be the cheese capital of the world, has more licensed cheesemakers than any other state with 1,290.
With the victory, the Jets (4-2) are on a three-game winning streak and face the Broncos in their next showdown.
As for the Packers (3-3), the loss marks their second straight loss to a New York team but looks to redeem their momentum against the Commanders in Week 7.