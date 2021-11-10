Report: John Wall could sit out entire season, but trade unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

John Wall is still looking to regain his footing in the NBA. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Wizards point guard might not play at all this season for the Houston Rockets. But, he could be caught between a rock and a hard place because a trade is also unlikely.

"There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets and it's becoming increasingly likely that John Wall may not play anywhere in the NBA this season because the cost of his contract right now is just too prohibitive," Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown on Wednesday.

Wall, 31, signed a four-year, $170 million contract extension with Washington back in 2017. Repeated injuries, including a torn Achilles, hampered his ability to make good on that deal, as he would go on to play only 73 games over the next three seasons. He was then traded in a blockbuster deal for Russell Westbrook in December of 2020.

Since arriving in Houston, Wall has played 40 games and has put up good numbers, nearly reminiscent of his peak days in Washington: 20.6 ppg, 6.9 apg, 3.2 rpg while shooting 40% from the field. Wall is currently healthy and could play, but is essentially a healthy scratch every night for the Rockets.

Feel like John Wall could really help some teams right now 😤 @JohnWall (via @Cbrickley603) pic.twitter.com/WBvAeJHiUX — Overtime (@overtime) November 9, 2021

Houston is also in a tough spot when it comes to Wall. He is owed a whopping $92 million over the next two years, making him a serious salary cap hit and a less-than-tasty trade option for any potential suitors.

"Any team that would potentially trade for him would want him to decline that option," Wojnarowski said. "Well, he's not doing that, he's not giving that money back."

Also, the Rockets seem content to sit Wall and give his would-be minutes to the likes of some younger, budding stars like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Houston could buy out the rest of Wall’s contract, but neither party has shown interest in that option.

"He sits for now as the Rockets rebuild, play their young guys, and John Wall might not play at all this season," Wojnarowski said.

Despite the uninspiring situation Wall currently finds himself in, Wizards fans will always remember ‘D.C.’s Point God’ as one of the franchise’s best all-time players. He made the all-star team five times, won the slam dunk contest, and became the team’s all-time leader in assists and steals while scoring the franchise’s fourth-most points.