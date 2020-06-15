Travelers Championship

Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson Commit to Travelers Championship

This year's Travelers Championship in Cromwell now has eight of the world's current top 10 players committed.

Current No. 2 ranked golfer Jon Rahm committed to the tournament at the TPC at River Highlands this month.

Rahm has three PGA Tour wins.

Ninth-ranked golfer in the world Webb Simpson also committed to playing in the Travelers Championship.

Simpson has six PGA Tour wins and one major win, the 2012 U.S. Open.

Golfers have until this Friday to commit to playing at the tournament, which is scheduled for June 25 through June 28.

The tournament will be held without fans this year due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The field for this year's tournament also includes No. 1 ranked Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Justin Thomas, No. 4 Brooks Koepka and No. 5 Dustin Johnson.

