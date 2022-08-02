Juan Soto Traded to Padres, Washington Fans Frustrated on Twitter

Padres fans elated with Soto trade, Nats fans deflated originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Juan “Childish Bambino” Soto officially has a new home, and San Diego fans are elated while Washington fans are deflated.

On Tuesday, Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres just a few weeks after declining a 15-year, $440 million contract extension.

The 23-year-old outfielder, along with first baseman Josh Bell, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, in exchange for six players, including C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood and Jarlin Susana. Luke Voit will be joining the Nationals and replacing Eric Hosmer to finalize this trade.

Similar to when Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner left, Washington fans are about to face the cold, hard, truth that one of their very favorites has declined an extension and joined a whole other team.

Considering the Nationals’ unfortunate record this season so far, this is how people are reacting to the Soto trade via Twitter:

The #Padres have a type...



C Nola - Trade

1B Bell - Trade

2B Cronenworth - Trade

SS Tatis Jr. - Trade

3B Machado - Free Agency

LF Profar - Trade

CF Grisham - Trade

RF Soto - Trade

DH Voit - Trade

CL Hader - Trade

SP Darvish, Snell, Musgrove, Manaea, Clevinger - Trade — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 2, 2022

Terra got a long term deal from the Nats and Soto couldn’t. Tough year for our club. https://t.co/ewTFpZ1phQ — Unprofessional Evan (@EvanManuelBowse) August 2, 2022

The Padres have added Juan Soto and Josh Hader in the last 24 hours and are about to get Fernando Tatis Jr. back.



This is A.J. Preller’s world and we’re just living in it. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 2, 2022

Trea Turner

Max Scherzer

Anthony Rendon

Juan Soto



All gone. Gutted. Stupidity to get rid of a generation player around which you can build a team. https://t.co/42klF4eGDj — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 2, 2022

Is the Soto deal official? Hosmer wave his no trade clause? Crazy to think about the amount of superstars that Washington couldn’t keep over the last 4-5 years! Generational talent they allowed to walk to other teams. Ridiculous! Gotta feel for that fanbase! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 2, 2022

Other fans are hopeful:

If Nats fans want hope...the 2001 Mariners won 116 games, the most in MLB history, right after losing Griffey, ARod, and Randy Johnson. — Matt Cahill (@drabtshirt) August 2, 2022

And some people are even happy, especially Phillies and of course Padres fans:

In 67 career games against the Phillies, Juan Soto has slashed .300/.431/.579 with 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, 57 walks and a 1.011 OPS.



Despite whatever it means for 2022, it's great news for the Phillies that he's out of the division. Awful management in D.C. — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) August 2, 2022

If you're in San Diego, get down to the game(s) today. Show them how proud we are to be Padres fans. Be loud. This is our team!!! Juan Soto! Josh Bell! Josh Hader! Padres!!! — Ryan Cohen (@RyanCohen24) August 2, 2022

- Padres acquired Josh Hader

- Padres Extended Joe Musgrove

- Fernando Tatis & Drew Pomeranz about to begin Rehab assignment

- Padres acquire JUAN SOTO

- Padres acquire Josh Bell



Get excited Padres Fans. It’s go time, we ride 🔥 — Alex.Garcia (@lexoid23) August 2, 2022

The trade wasn’t exactly something Nationals President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo planned. In fact, they weren’t interested in trading Soto at all, but after the superstar outfielder declined three contract offers, it just made sense to move forward without him.

Will any of these new players make up for the loss of a player of Soto's caliber? Nationals fans will have to wait and see, while Padres fans will be hoping to see the fruits of the trade much sooner -- maybe even this November.