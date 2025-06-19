Justin Rose skips Travelers Championship for an audience with the king

The Travelers Championship in Cromwell is New England's only PGA tournament of the year, and it's a signature event.

What reason would Top 25 golfer Justin Rose have to miss this premiere week of action?

Instead of heading to Cromwell, CT, he's headed to meet with the King of England.

According to Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube, the British golfer sent him a text that said he had to "go to the castle this week."

Hear that story and lots more from TPC River Highlands this week on NBC Connecticut's 'Beyond the Headlines' podcast: