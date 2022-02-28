Justin Thomas Joins Field For 2022 Travelers Championship

The field for the 2022 Travelers Championship is beginning to take shape and another player in the Top-10 world rankings will be in Cromwell this year.

Justin Thomas announced Monday he will play in the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in June.

"Justin has been a big part of this tournament since his first visit in 2013, and we appreciate his continued support,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He had a great year last year, and was a vital part of helping the U.S. team capture the Ryder Cup – we’re excited to see what he will do against some tough competition at TPC River Highlands.”

Thomas is a 14-time winner on the PGA Tour and is the current defending champion at the Players Championship. He is ranked No. 7 in the World Golf Rankings.

This will be Thomas' eighth appearance at the Travelers Championship.

He joins Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson in the field for this year's tournament.

The Travelers Championship will be held June 20-26 in Cromwell.